Countdown to Kickoff: Saint Francis Wolves

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The thrill of a victory is exhilarating. Saint Francis lost 25 straight games until early last season when the Wolves earned their first win in two years. It is why head coach James Langham installed the positive mindset. Langham believes this will lead to a winning mentality.

Langham said, “We know we can do it, we know what it takes. We know what it is like to lose and it hurts. We also know how it feels when we win, that joy, that absolute thrill you get from it. I think for us the work we have put in over the past year.”

“Last season we had a lot of games that we could have competed more or even won. If we would have just kept competing for the whole game just keep it 100 percent,” said senior quarterback/safety Cooper Lieffers.

The Wolves have seven seniors returning. But there is no shortage of playing time with only 19 players. The question is if the offense finds its identity. St. Francis scored in the double digits twice. In the final five games, the defense gave up an average of 32 points a game.

“The goals for this season to proceed from what we have done from last year. Where you can learn from it and start something new, said senior defensive end/running back Josh Aurilio said. “And hopefully by the time we all leave that we can hand it off to the younger generation and bring in more kids.”

“We have a good set of guys, we have a good team. We all connect pretty well and I think we can work really well together,” said senior wideout/linebacker Joey Calhoun.

The Wolves look to snap another winless streak. Saint Francis has not won its season opener in five years and open the season versus Lake Weir. They do not play an opponent with a winning record until the beginning of October.

Langham said, “Winning our first game in two and a half years was huge for us understanding for the boys that they can do this. You know it is not a fallacy. It’s tangible, it’s there you did it now there is no excuse to not do it.”

It does not matter how you win the game. This pack of Wolves cares that they earned it.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.