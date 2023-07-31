DeSantis unveils new economic policy that targets China, taxes and regulations

Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is taking aim at China with a 10-point economic plan he’s calling a “Declaration of Economic Independence.”
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a campaign event,...
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a campaign event, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Rochester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP)
By HOLLY RAMER
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — In a new policy plan unveiled Monday, Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is taking aim at China with a “Declaration of Economic Independence” that also targets taxes, regulations, spending and education.

Speaking in a New Hampshire warehouse, the Florida governor promised to boost the economy and fight for the middle class.

“We will take back control of our destiny — and ensure that our future is as proud, independent and free as our past,” he said at Prep Partners Group, which coordinates warehousing, distribution and other logistics for other companies.

DeSantis said he would wrest economic control from China by ending the nation’s preferential trade status, banning imports of goods made from stolen intellectual property and preventing companies from sharing critical technologies with China.

The 10-point economic plan is the third major policy proposal put forth by DeSantis, whose campaign has struggled in recent weeks. Although long seen as the top rival to former President Donald Trump, DeSantis shed more than one-third of his staff as federal filings showed his campaign was burning through cash at an unsustainable rate.

On Monday, he focused on the federal government's reckless spending, however. His plan describes him as a “new sheriff in town” who will veto wasteful spending and mandate work requirements for welfare programs. He also claimed he could achieve 3% annual economic growth by keeping taxes low, eliminating bureaucracy and incentivizing investment.

On the education front, DeSantis said he will stop incentivizing “useless degrees” by making universities responsible for the loans their students accrue. His plan also would promote vocational and apprenticeship programs that educate “artisans and engineers” instead of “politicized administrators and bureaucrats.”

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a campaign event,...
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a campaign event, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Rochester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP)
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shakes hands during a campaign...
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shakes hands during a campaign event, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Rochester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP)
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shakes hands during a campaign...
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shakes hands during a campaign event, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Rochester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP)
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event,...
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Rochester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP)
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to guests during a campaign...
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to guests during a campaign event, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Rochester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP)
A supporter holds up a sign for Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
A supporter holds up a sign for Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a campaign event, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Rochester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP)

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Houston Astros
Brandon Lowe, Josh Lowe lead Rays past Astros 8-2
FILE - Hundreds of drag queens and allies march from Cascades Park to the Florida Capitol in...
Challenge to Florida drag shows law won’t go to trial until next spring
Hall of Fame inductees Fred McGriff, left, and Scott Rolen, right, pose for a picture during...
Scott Rolen credits his parents, Fred McGriff thanks fellow players at Hall of Fame induction
A body camera is worn by Miami-Dade Police Department PIO Marjorie Eloi, which 1,000 officers...
A Miami mother tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, police say