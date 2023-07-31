Gas prices above state average in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gas prices are staying above the state average in most of North Central Florida.

Levy County has the most expensive gas in our area, averaging around $3.75 cents a gallon.

Gilchrist County has some of the cheapest, at around $3.62.

Alachua and Marion Counties are somewhere in the middle of the road for our area, averaging around $3.70.

Industry experts say several factors are keeping gas prices high.

“We’ve seen a big jump in the price of oil. That raises the cost of producing gasoline. Oil prices are up about 15 percent just over the course of about five weeks,” says Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for the AAA Auto Club.

The statewide average is $3.66 a gallon. That’s up 36 cents from last month.

But that’s still 10 cents cheaper than the national average.

