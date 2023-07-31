‘The Great Columbia County Treasure Hunt’ kicks off tomorrow

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents in Columbia County and beyond could have the chance to win $4,500!

Kyle Green, the founder of the ‘Human Positivity Project’, is partnering with 9 businesses for ‘The Great Columbia County Treasure Hunt’.

During the treasure hunt, businesses will be given a clue on a QR code that participants will need to help them find the treasure. Participants are to physically go into each business for the clue for that week, which is a riddle. Although a purchase is not necessary, it is strongly suggested.

Green said whether you are good at solving riddles on your own or with a group, the money will be in arms reach if you consider yourself a Sherlock Holmes!

“For a lot of people that’s a lot of money,” said Green. “ The Human Positivity Project wanted to do something positive for our community so, we decided to do this really cool event. You know it could really change someone life if they were to find this treasure.”

Secure Legacy, SunMed Your CBD Store, Mobile Mania, Break the Code Escape Rooms, Deese Automotive, Action Signs and Graphics, MDS Maintenance & Repairs, Fort White Produce, and Florida Premier Roofing are the businesses participating.

The odds are that someone will find the treasure after receiving all 10 clues. If the treasure is not found within 30 days after the end of the event, the Grand Prize will be donated to a local charity which will be announced on their Facebook page.

The treasure hunt begins tomorrow, August 1st at 8 a.m.

