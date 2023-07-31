‘Our hero’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly during surgery for sudden illness

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – A police K-9 in Georgia died while undergoing surgery for a sudden illness earlier this month.

According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, K-9 Hyro died unexpectedly on July 20 during surgery at UGA Veterinary Hospital in Athens.

The police department said K-9 Hyro began showing signs of illness in the days before the surgery. Officials didn’t give further details about the illness.

The day after his death, K-9 Hyro was taken to his final resting place at Oakrest Pet Gardens Funeral Home and Crematory in Bethlehem.

Police said K-9 Hyro received a farewell from hundreds of police officers across several departments.

On Monday morning, Lawrenceville police held K-9 Hyro’s funeral, including a procession route.

Police said K-9 Hyro was a “very active” police dog with an “impressive career” with Lawrenceville police. He was deployed hundreds of times during his career and assisted dozens of agencies.

“K-9 Hyro will be greatly missed. Hyro, our hero,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Lawrenceville is located about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

