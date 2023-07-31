Police: Gunman didn’t know the 3 victims in the University Avenue shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala claims he doesn’t remember shooting two people and injuring a third near Downtown Gainesville and the University of Florida this weekend.

Gainesville Police Department officers say they took blood samples from Ja’zier Myers, 20, after he told investigators he was drugged. Myers is charged with murder after police say he shot and killed two adult men and another was taken to the hospital.

The shooting occurred after 2 a.m. on Sunday on University Avenue near Northeast Ninth Street. Surveillance video shows Myers at Body Tech walking by the first victim and shooting him in the head. He then went to the Checker’s restaurant and shot the other two victims.

The victim who survived was able to identify Myers as the shooter.

Myers told police he does not remember shooting anyone that night because he was drugged. Officers do not believe Myers knew any of the victims and are working to determine a motive.

Officers say none of the victims knew each other. One of the deceased victims was a resident of Ocala, the other was homeless.

Gainesville residents are concerned about violence in the downtown area.

“Get out into the streets and educate people and let them know there’s another way and there’s a better way,” said Mary Guzman, a resident of Gainesville. “We just have to do all that we can because innocent people shouldn’t be losing their lives.”

