Retired Lake City Police Department K-9 passes

Retired K-9 officer Max.
Retired K-9 officer Max.(Lake City Police Department)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer.

Max, a retired K-9 officer with LCPD, passed away suddenly on Sunday. Max served the citizens of Lake City for 18 months before retiring to the home of his handler Officer Ryan Collins.

“Max was a retired law enforcement partner and loyal protector of the Collins Family,” stated Chief of Police Gerald Butler. “We owe Max a ‘thank you’ for his loyal service. He will be missed.”

