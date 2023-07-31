TV20 YOUR MONEY: Choosing the right contractor before storm damage

TV20 YOUR MONEY: Choosing the right contractor before storm damage
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Preparing your home for hurricane season comes with finding the right contractor.

This will help keep you out of financial or legal trouble.

TV20′s Kristin Chase sat down with Eli Ott from Worthmann Roofing and Gutters.

Ott recommended reaching out to a roofer two months before a major storm, and ask for proof of license and proof that they have workers comp insurance.

You can contact Worthmann by visiting their website or calling (352) 472-3228.

