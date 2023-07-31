The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Check out the stories we will be covering this week on TV20.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - National night out is Tuesday evening across North Central Florida. High Springs Police are honoring the day with an event at the city’s civic center. Other cities like Dunnellon, Gainesville, Lake City, Ocala, and Starke, also recognize the community-building campaign.

Ocala recreation and parks leaders join the Eagle Scouts to dedicate a renovated World War One commemorative fountain, on Wednesday morning. The fountain is at Tuscawilla Park and was first dedicated in 1927.

Columbia County commissioners say the board in charge of the Southside Sports Complex has some discrepancies with their finances. One of the board members has been removed. They meet on Thursday at 9:30.

Gainesville Fire Rescue leaders welcome their latest class of first responder candidates with a signing day ceremony. It’s Friday night at the MLK Jr. Center. The 13 candidates will accept a conditional letter of employment to work for GFR after the family fun portion of the event.

