ACPS officials urge parents to register new students for upcoming academic year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the first day of school approaches, Alachua County School District officials say they are concerned about how many parents are delaying school registration this year.

Any new students, including incoming kindergarteners, must register before starting school. This also includes students transferring from private or charter schools.

Districtwide, officials say that they projected 1,824 new kindergarteners, but only 1,195 have registered. That leaves an estimated 629 unregistered students.

The principle of Lake Forest Elementary School, Elizabeth LeClear, says only 22 of the 60 kindergarten students she is expecting this year are registered.

She says that waiting until the last minute can mean a three to four hour wait on the first day, and often times, the child doesn’t get to join their class for the first day.

“If you don’t bring the necessary materials, we can’t enroll your child,” LeClear says. “Really, on the first day of school we want to get those kiddos in class with their teachers and ready to learn.”

The paperwork can be filled out online to help make the process faster, but parents must still register in person. The forms and a detailed walkthrough of the process can be found on the ACPS website.

Required documents include:

Two documents showing proof of residence

Proof of a physical exam

Proof of required immunizations

A certified copy of a birth certificate

School records

Social Security card - not required, but requested

