Alachua County technicians rescue, feed baby squirrel

Alachua County Sheriff's Office Field Service Technicians feed baby squirrel
Alachua County Sheriff's Office Field Service Technicians feed baby squirrel(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No matter how big or small, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office employees showed they are willing to help any county resident -- even a squirrel.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook, two Field Service Technicians were responding to a traffic crash when a baby squirrel fell from a tree.

The two technicians picked up the baby and fed it. They then took the animal to an animal rescue location.

