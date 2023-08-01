Alachua County technicians rescue, feed baby squirrel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No matter how big or small, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office employees showed they are willing to help any county resident -- even a squirrel.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook, two Field Service Technicians were responding to a traffic crash when a baby squirrel fell from a tree.

The two technicians picked up the baby and fed it. They then took the animal to an animal rescue location.

TRENDING: HOMETOWN HERO: Chris Hovey is sharing his passion for martial arts in Bell

Submit good news stories to our Tell Us Something Good inbox.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.