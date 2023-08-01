Amber Alert: 14-year-old kidnapped from Daytona Beach, vehicle found

Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - The vehicle a missing 14-year-old from Daytona Beach was last seen in was found in Clay County. The teenager was not found with the vehicle.

According to the Amber Alert, Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

Zdanska is 5-foot-5, weighs about 136 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.

Authorities say a 2014, blue Dodge Caravan was found in Clay County. The vehicle has a butterfly sticker in the top right rear window and a University of Florida “F” sticker in the top left rear window.

The owner of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities. She says she picked up Zdanska in Daytona Beach and dropped her off at a home in Jacksonville.

Anyone who may have seen Zdanska should call 911.

