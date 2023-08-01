Amber Alert canceled after 14-year-old from Daytona Beach found safe in Marion County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - UPDATE: The Amber Alert for the kidnapped 14-year old from Daytona Beach was canceled after the teenager was found safe in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say Zdanska was located in Citra, Marion County. She was found in a vehicle in north Marion County near the border of Alachua County.

They say she was unharmed and is being transported back to Daytona Beach.

The vehicle that the missing 14-year-old from Daytona Beach was last seen in was found in Clay County. The teenager was not found with the vehicle.

According to the Amber Alert, Barbora Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

Zdanska is 5-foot-5, weighs about 136 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.

Authorities say a 2014, blue Dodge Caravan was found in Clay County. The vehicle has a butterfly sticker in the top right rear window and a University of Florida “F” sticker in the top left rear window.

The owner of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities. She says she picked up Zdanska in Daytona Beach and dropped her off at a home in Jacksonville.

Officials asked that anyone who may have seen Zdanska should call 911.

