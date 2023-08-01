City of Alachua and High Springs law enforcement officials will participate in “National night out”

The events starts from 6 to 8 p.m. at Skinner Field in Alachua and 23720 NW 187th Avenue in High Springs.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Officers from High Springs and Alachua are trying to build healthy relationships with community members tonight at the 40th ‘Annual National Night Out event.

National night out is a nationwide community engagement initiative meant to engage residents with the officers who serve and protect them. Since 1984, law enforcement officials from around the country have participated as well. Residents can expect a family-filled day of fun with free food, fun, and free shows.

High Springs sergeant Jason Taylor said he believes events like this bring the crime rates down.

“It gives us the opportunity to provide a safe community. And by creating a safe community, you lower your crime,” said Taylor. “I can’t say it will stop a shooting from happening but, when you have a good working relationship with your community it does make the crime rate go down in general.”

Taylor added they don’t wait for this event to come around each year to bond with residents.

“We just want you all to come out and have a good time with us. We love our community and our community loves us and we want to keep it like that. That’s why we continue to host these kinds of events. We host these events throughout the year, we have cook outs in the community. Anything, like I said to bridge that gap between law enforcement and our citizens.”

Usually, national night out happens annually on the first Tuesday of August but many cities like Gainesville, Lake City, Ocala, Starke, and Dunnellon participate on the first Tuesday of October.

Residents can head to Skinner Field in Alachua and 23720 NW 187th Avenue in High Springs for the event tonight from 6 to 8 p.m.

