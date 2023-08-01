Congresswoman Kat Cammack tours UF Health’s mobile stroke unit

Congresswoman Kat Cammack was in Gainesville Monday to learn more about UF Health’s mobile stroke unit.
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:33 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Congresswoman Kat Cammack was in Gainesville Monday to learn more about UF Health’s mobile stroke unit.

Staff members gave Cammack a tour of the first mobile stroke treatment unit in the state.

The response team is staffed with personnel from UF Health and Alachua County Fire Rescue.

The vehicle hit the road last Tuesday and has already answered 18 calls across the city.

“Remember that acronym fast. Face dropping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, and time to call 911. And strokes are beatable, said Cammack.”

Officials say additional vehicles are coming to the Villages and Jacksonville UF Health locations.

