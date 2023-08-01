Countdown to Kickoff: Oak Hall Eagles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If there is a football program to invest in. It is Oak Hall. You would be surprised that a 28-player roster bought in and posted nine consecutive winning seasons. Seniors like Christopher Davis always have high expectations.

“The goal is we want to win a state championship and bring a state title to Oak Hall school. That’s the main goal,” said senior center/defensive end Christopher Davis.

“We are an older team now. the last couple of years we were heavy laden with sophomores and even freshmen. This group of seniors I think are ready to take us to the next level and deep into the playoffs,” said head coach RJ Fuhr.

For all their victories in the regular season. It has not added up to wins in the postseason. Oak Hall went 8 and 0 last year but lost in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. 15 starters return along with a chip on their shoulder and a short memory.

“If we execute and if we finish all the way through the game. And keep working don’t get tired and play through it,” said senior running back/linebacker Abram Jerkins.

“The worst thing we can do is get on each other and start arguing and falling apart within ourselves. If we work together it is much better games for us and we do a lot better,” said senior defensive back/wideout Jacob Quigley.

Fuhr’s offense will be led by quarterback Dakota Brower. The junior has started for the Eagles since midway through his freshman year. Oak Hall plays in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference and for the second straight year opens the season versus playing St. Joseph Academy.

Davis said, “Our gameplan is this is the last dance and it is our last chance to make it farther.”

Fuhr said, “Our kids trust our systems both offensively and defensively. I think the guys realize this, especially our seniors you know this is our year.”

If Oak Hall sticks to the plan. Their short-term investment will pay off with a state title.

