Drug dealer from Lake City pleaded guilty to charges

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A drug dealer from Lake City made a different deal that would end up with prison time.

The U.S. attorney for the middle district announced that 26-year-old Austin Harper pleaded guilty to drug charges, including dealing in meth.

Investigators believe that Harper was a regular supplier of methamphetamine in the area.

The mandatory minimum sentence is ten years but no sentencing date has yet been set.

