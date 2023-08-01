Drug dealer from Lake City pleaded guilty to charges
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A drug dealer from Lake City made a different deal that would end up with prison time.
The U.S. attorney for the middle district announced that 26-year-old Austin Harper pleaded guilty to drug charges, including dealing in meth.
Investigators believe that Harper was a regular supplier of methamphetamine in the area.
The mandatory minimum sentence is ten years but no sentencing date has yet been set.
