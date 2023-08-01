Florida Department of Education eyes new rule for students with ‘math deficiency’

Children in a classroom (FILE)
Children in a classroom (FILE)(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state Department of Education is proposing a rule that would help determine when students have a “substantial math deficiency,” which could lead to needing such things as individual education plans.

The proposal, published Monday by the department, would apply to students in kindergarten through fourth grade. Under the proposal, students who meet certain criteria would be deemed to have a substantial math deficiency.

RELATED: New law gives Florida teachers more classroom control

Students would have to score below the 10th percentile “based upon screening, diagnostic assessments, progress monitoring, other classroom data, or statewide assessments.”

Alternatively, students could be designated with a deficiency if “through teacher observation, the student has demonstrated minimum skill levels for mathematics competencies in one or more of the areas of emphasis for that grade level.” For example, one area of emphasis for kindergarten students would be “measuring, comparing, and categorizing objects according to various attributes, including their two- and three-dimensional shapes.”

RELATED: Florida schools can provide free period products for girls

For fourth-grade students, an area of emphasis would be “developing an understanding for interpreting data to include mode, median and range.”

The proposed rule says students found to have math deficiencies “must be covered by a federally required student plan” such as an individual education plan, or IEP. An IEP is a “written plan for the special education of a student with a disability,” according to a document on the department’s website.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Derry Lambert, 52, booked into Marion County Jail on charge of impersonating an officer
Marion County deputies arrest man pretending to be U.S. Marshal
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
HOMETOWN HERO: Chris Hovey is sharing his love for martial arts in Bell
HOMETOWN HERO: Chris Hovey is sharing his passion for martial arts in Bell
HOMETOWN HERO: Chris Hovey is sharing his love for martial arts in Bell
HOMETOWN HERO: Chris Hovey is sharing his love for martial arts in Bell