Florida utility regulators object to federal power plant proposal

Regulators argue the changes could drive up costs for consumers and hurt the reliability of the state’s electric system.
By Tom Urban
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Florida utility regulators and other industry officials are objecting to a federal proposal aimed at reducing greenhouse-gas emissions from power plants.

Regulators argue the changes could drive up costs for consumers and hurt the reliability of the state’s electric system.

The Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved sending a document to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency raising concerns that the proposed rule could result in unjust and unreasonable carbon emissions performance standards that would risk the safety, reliability and affordability of electric service in Florida.

The EPA released the wide-ranging proposal in May, saying it would dramatically reduce carbon emissions over the next two decades while helping protect public health. During Tuesday’s Public Service Commission meeting, however, Commissioner Gary Clark expressed concern about overreach by the federal agency.

“Anything we do to stand up and take a stand for Floridians, and looking at our future and taking into account the people that live here and the people that we serve, I think is of the most importance,” Clark said.

The proposal, in part, would set new pollution standards for power plants fueled by natural gas and coal, while taking steps to shift toward cleaner technology such as a type of fuel known as green hydrogen. Florida receives relatively little electricity generated by coal, but it relies heavily on natural gas.

TRENDING: MCFR and OFR extinguish Ocala house fire

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

The Florida House gave final approval to a bill that will prevent colleges and universities...
Students worried how Florida’s DEI ban will affect programs
Regulators argue the changes could drive up costs for consumers and hurt the reliability of the...
Florida utility regulators object to federal power plant proposal
Clovis Watson Jr. wins the Democratic nomination for Alachua County Sheriff after Sadie Darnell...
Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. announces ‘retirement’ from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office
Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy fire in the back of the house and fire through the...
MCFR and OFR extinguish Ocala house fire