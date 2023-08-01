Florida utility regulators object to federal power plant proposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Florida utility regulators and other industry officials are objecting to a federal proposal aimed at reducing greenhouse-gas emissions from power plants.

Regulators argue the changes could drive up costs for consumers and hurt the reliability of the state’s electric system.

The Florida Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved sending a document to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency raising concerns that the proposed rule could result in unjust and unreasonable carbon emissions performance standards that would risk the safety, reliability and affordability of electric service in Florida.

The EPA released the wide-ranging proposal in May, saying it would dramatically reduce carbon emissions over the next two decades while helping protect public health. During Tuesday’s Public Service Commission meeting, however, Commissioner Gary Clark expressed concern about overreach by the federal agency.

“Anything we do to stand up and take a stand for Floridians, and looking at our future and taking into account the people that live here and the people that we serve, I think is of the most importance,” Clark said.

The proposal, in part, would set new pollution standards for power plants fueled by natural gas and coal, while taking steps to shift toward cleaner technology such as a type of fuel known as green hydrogen. Florida receives relatively little electricity generated by coal, but it relies heavily on natural gas.

