Gainesville city manager announces plans for more budget cuts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s city manager, Cynthia Curry, is proposing to cut five vacant positions from her office as part of required budget cuts.

Along with the five jobs being cut within her office, Curry is also proposing reducing her $299 thousand salary by 5 percent.

It’s all part of dealing with a loss of $19 million from the GRU transfer that was mandated by state lawmakers.

Those five positions are just part of the 87 jobs mayor Harvey Ward says will be cut across the city offices.

39 of those are currently occupied, and many departments will be re-arranged to account for the decrease in positions.

“Those are actual jobs that are going away,” said Ward. “Actual livelihoods. We’re doing the best we can to help folks find other open positions within the city, positions that are currently open that they may be qualified for, so that people aren’t entirely without jobs.”

Ward says he does fear that the changes will affect how efficiently the city offices can run.

“Certainly, it does,” said Ward. “No question. There are things that people of our city count on that we’ll have to do differently and not just this year but in coming years...This is not a two- or three-month thing and then at the beginning of the calendar year we’re back to where we were.”

Ward says the departments that will see the most changes are parks and recreation and cultural affairs.

“We have been exceptionally careful to make sure that the cuts are made with the ability to continue to deliver services that we can be proud of,” said Ward. “I think that is the case. I think we will continue to be able to be proud of the services that the city of Gainesville offers.”

The final budget will not be set until a second reading takes place in September.

