Gainesville city manager announces plans for more budget cuts

Along with the five jobs being cut within her office, Curry is also proposing reducing her $299 thousand salary by 5 percent
Along with the five jobs being cut within her office, Curry is also proposing reducing her $299 thousand salary by 5 percent
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s city manager, Cynthia Curry, is proposing to cut five vacant positions from her office as part of required budget cuts.

Along with the five jobs being cut within her office, Curry is also proposing reducing her $299 thousand salary by 5 percent.

It’s all part of dealing with a loss of $19 million from the GRU transfer that was mandated by state lawmakers.

Those five positions are just part of the 87 jobs mayor Harvey Ward says will be cut across the city offices.

39 of those are currently occupied, and many departments will be re-arranged to account for the decrease in positions.

“Those are actual jobs that are going away,” said Ward. “Actual livelihoods. We’re doing the best we can to help folks find other open positions within the city, positions that are currently open that they may be qualified for, so that people aren’t entirely without jobs.”

Ward says he does fear that the changes will affect how efficiently the city offices can run.

“Certainly, it does,” said Ward. “No question. There are things that people of our city count on that we’ll have to do differently and not just this year but in coming years...This is not a two- or three-month thing and then at the beginning of the calendar year we’re back to where we were.”

Ward says the departments that will see the most changes are parks and recreation and cultural affairs.

“We have been exceptionally careful to make sure that the cuts are made with the ability to continue to deliver services that we can be proud of,” said Ward. “I think that is the case. I think we will continue to be able to be proud of the services that the city of Gainesville offers.”

The final budget will not be set until a second reading takes place in September.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Along with the five jobs being cut within her office, Curry is also proposing reducing her $299...
Gainesville city manager announces plans for more budget cuts
The Florida House gave final approval to a bill that will prevent colleges and universities...
Students worried how Florida’s DEI ban will affect programs
Ahead of the fall semester, Florida’s public universities are working to figure out what they...
Students worried how Florida’s DEI ban will affect programs
Regulators argue the changes could drive up costs for consumers and hurt the reliability of the...
Florida utility regulators object to federal power plant proposal