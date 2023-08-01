Luxury student apartment complex not open for August move-in

Ufora Gainesville employees have been signing leases for new apartments that won't be open to start the Fall semester at UF.(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Even after signing up to 10 months in advance, residents at one apartment complex across from the University of Florida won’t be moved in before classes start for the fall semester.

Workers with Ufora Gainesville sent out notices in July letting incoming residents to the property know that the building will not be ready by a scheduled move-in date of Aug. 5. Parents, including Julie Dickerson are now trying to find ways to house their children as the property continues to be built.

TRENDING STORY: Police: Gunman didn’t know the 3 victims in University Avenue shooting

“They say that they’re going to get people in there at the end of August, early September, but then you see video and pictures of the place and the permitting and issues they have and it’s at least three months out,” said Dickerson.

Residents were presented with options. Either they stay at one of five hotels that employees with the complex will pay for, or get paid $600 weekly to find alternative housing while waiting for construction to finish. Dickerson’s son will stay at a hotel off of University Avenue, at least until football season starts.

“They get kicked out for Gator gameday so we really have a reservation until September 8th then it’s kickoff season for Gator football,” said Dickerson.

Dickerson says parents have formed a Facebook group to communicate what is going on with the property and she believes some have been seeking legal help.

TV20 called the number Ufora has available on the leasing website, but no one picked up the phone. Asset Living, the company that manages the property, was also called. A customer service representative said they will reach back out for a statement.

