Marion County deputies arrest man pretending to be U.S. Marshal

Derry Lambert, 52, booked into Marion County Jail on charge of impersonating an officer
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man was arrested for impersonating an officer after sheriff’s deputies a suspicious vehicle with police lights on Monday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., deputies say Derry Lambert, 52, of Belleview, was speeding through Summerfield in a pickup truck with a fake police siren blaring. A deputy pumping gas nearby saw the vehicle driving by. He was suspicious because no emergency calls were active in the area.

The deputy pulled over the vehicle. Inside, Lambert was wearing a black hat with the words “Police U.S. Marshal” on it. He was also wearing a gold badge. He told the deputy he was with the U.S. Marshals Service responding to a “shooting in Marion Oaks.”

During the interview, Lambert was unable to share what district he was allegedly assigned to and his current job assignment. The Marshals Service later confirmed he is not a marshal.

In the vehicle, deputies found a pistol and drugs. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges including impersonating an officer, obstructing police, drug possession, smuggling, and use of a firearm during a felony.

