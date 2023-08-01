MCFR and OFR extinguish Ocala house fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue and Ocala Fire Rescue units extinguished a house fire in Ocala Tuesday morning.

MCFR and OFR units were dispatched to 750 Southeast 28th Street, Ocala, at 11:49 A.M. in response to a residential structure fire. Fire rescue officials say the fire was near the back of the house, and that one woman and a dog exited the residence.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy fire in the back of the house and fire through the roof.

Firefighters called the fire under control at 12:05 P.M. They report no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.

