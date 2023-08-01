NCFL lawmakers discuss bills passed at ‘Legislative Breakfast’ in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -US Representative Kat Cammack, State Representative Chuck Brannan, and Senator Jennifer Bradley provided updates about the bills passed in the recent legislative session.

Lake City and Columbia County Chamber members gathered at the Blanche to listen in on those updates at the “Legislative Breakfast”, that was put on pause for the last two years.

Bills and topics ranged from the opioid crisis, teacher pay raises, and data privacy, to the farm bill for NCFL farmers. Representative Brannan said getting a bill for school safety and the permitless concealed carry law were the highlight of the session.

“Florida is now I think one of 27 states that have some form of permit less carry,” said Brannan. “The idea behind it was we all have the right to beat arms and it says that in the constitution and we are going to stand up for the 2nd amendment in the constitution but no I’ve heard no issues, no incidents.”

Representative Kat Cammack said the bill she’s most proud of is the Reins Act, which was passed with bipartisan support.

“The largest regulatory reform bill in American history. We still have a long way to go,” said Cammack. “We want to bring down the cost of goods and services in the country. We want to make it easier to do business, drive talent here to the states and get government out of people’s lives.”

This is what Representative Cammack had to say when asked who she is endorsing for the 2024 presidential election.

“The one thing that I am sure of in the deep bench of talent that we have from the sun shine state is the next president of the united states will hail from florida.”

Senator Jennifer Bradley declined an interview but, Cammack and Brannan said they plan to tackle bringing more critical care institutions to NCFL before the next legislative session.

