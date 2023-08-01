Ocala expands where owners of golf carts can drive

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents in Ocala can drive their golf carts on more city streets starting August 1st.

In April, city council members approved expanding where golf carts can be driven around the city, including more of the downtown area.

Supporters say it will bring more customers to businesses.

Those opposed are concerned about parking which many say is already a problem in the city.

Click this LINK to see a map of the expanded area.

