Ocala woman holds donation drive for MCPS’ Homeless and Needy children program

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Donna Farrell, with the help of her community, raised funds and collected donations to fill a school bus through the Mission: Bus Brigade program for Marion County Public Schools.

The program is meant to supply kids who take part in the Homeless and Needy Children program.

Farrell helped raise over $600 in cash donations, along with countless physical school supply donations.

The Homeless and Needy Children program helps 1600-1800 kids at 48 Marion County schools.

“By helping them with their self esteem, just by giving them the simple basic things to get through school, hopefully it’s going to make them feel better about it and for myself and for my husband it’s just something that makes us feel good about what we can do to help.”

The three-week drive ended on Sunday but the supplies finally got picked up Tuesday morning when volunteers from the Forest High School girls basketball team helped load up a school bus.

