Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. announces ‘retirement’ from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. announced his intention to step down from his position on Oct. 1, 2023.

Watson sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing his plan to “retire.” He was elected sheriff of Alachua County in 2020. In June, Watson announced he was not seeking reelection in 2024.

The sheriff has faced criticism of his union negotiating tactics and his handling of internal affairs investigations during his one term in office.

In April, a number of subpoenas were sent to sheriff’s office employees related to an ongoing Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation. The state attorney’s office would not clarify the target of the investigation when asked.

