Tech Tuesday: startGNV

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate. Today we’re back with startGNV, and joining me is Christine Caven. Christine, thank you so much for joining us back.

Thank you for having me. This is one of my favorite things to do and one of my favorite shows.

Explain to us what’s startGNV, and what is your role?

Sure. So startGNV is a local organization that supports the tech community here in Gainesville. My role is vice president, and we do several things for the tech community here in Gainesville. We have a jobs board on our website. We also post jobs on our social media channels. And, we host events in the community to bring people together for networking opportunities.

Why do you encourage local startup companies to join startGNV?

I encourage all local companies to join startGNV and to get involved because you can find a lot of different opportunities to grow your company from a small startup to a mid-size tech company right here in Gainesville. There are a lot of folks who want to mentor startups and grow the local economy, just like we are doing with our events coming up later in August.

And speaking of events, what’s going on on August 18th?

August 18th is our Tech Battle of the Bands event. We have local tech companies who have formed bands, all to end homelessness here in Gainesville. So it’s a fundraising rock concert. It’s a little bit unique. We have some local tech companies like Constant Contact, as well as Feathr, Infotech, and others that have joined to form bands and to raise funds for a Grace Marketplace. Last year our goal was to raise $15,000, and we beat that goal before the event even started. We raised $25,000 last year, and we’re looking to raise a little bit more this year. Our goal’s ambitious. It’s $50,000, so we’re looking to spread the word and get as many folks involved in the community as possible. Where can people purchase tickets?

Folks can purchase tickets at startGNV.com. We’re also having a karaoke kickoff event where you can pick up your tickets on August 3rd at the How Bazar. So definitely check that out. It’s going to be at 5:30 at the How Bazar, which is a local vintage store as well as a bar, and have a karaoke kickoff, a rockstar costume contest, and an opportunity for folks to get tickets right there on the spot.

Well, Christine, thanks again for being back on the show.

Thank you so much for having me, Melanie.

And that’s another Great Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next week.

