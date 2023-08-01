TV20 leaders speak at Alachua Chamber of Commerce luncheon

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 was featured at the monthly Chamber of Commerce luncheon in the City of Alachua Tuesday morning.

Chief meteorologist Bill Quinlan, GM Alan Chatman and news director Jon Levy gave a presentation about what we do here at TV20. They also answered questions from chamber members.

The event was hosted at the Alachua Woman’s Club.

We at TV20 would like to thank everyone at the Alachua Chamber for hosting us today.

