2 suspects arrested after shooting during custody swap

Mugshots of Thomas Williams (left) and Tamesha Haygood (right)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people late Tuesday night after a shooting at a Shell gas station in Starke during a child custody swap.

Thomas Williams, 21, and Tamesha Haygood, 29, were arrested in Columbia County on a warrant from Bradford county.

Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies say that around 4:30 P.M. on Tuesday, Williams and Haygood were meeting the father of Haygood’s 2-year-old infant for a custody swap. They met at the Shell gas station on South Temple Avenue.

They say that while Williams and Haygood were still in their car, Williams shot at the father. Deputies say the bullets did not hit anyone and no one was injured.

Williams and Haygood are booked at the Columbia County Jail.

