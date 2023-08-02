Alachua County and Gainesville leaders react to Sheriff Watson retiring

Sources tell TV20 he has only been to work a few times since mid-June due to his health.
Sources tell TV20 he has only been to work a few times since mid-June due to his health.(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The announcement of Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson retiring has local leaders worried about his health and how the county will replace him.

On Monday, Sheriff Watson sent a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis announcing that due to his health, he will retire on Oct. 1. Sources tell TV20 the sheriff has only been at the department a few times since mid-June due to his health. Governor DeSantis now gets to appoint a replacement to finish out his term for the remaining 14 months.

RELATED STORY: Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. announces ‘retirement’ from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler got close with the Sheriff when they ran against one another for a Florida House of Representative seat in 2012. She is concerned about the sheriff’s health.

“I know that because of the way the governor is looking at Alachua County that Sheriff Watson would not leave his post unless it was something serious. Because of the way the governor has enjoyed being a part of our community here vicariously, by sending new people here to replace our folks. Of course, I’m concerned, but not as concerned as I am about the sheriff’s health,” said Commissioner Wheeler.

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward said he enjoyed his time working with the sheriff and is sad to see him step down.

“I’ve always been able to have a great relationship professionally and personally with the sheriff and I am sorry that he won’t be continuing as sheriff,” said Mayor Ward.

Alachua County voters get to pick their next sheriff during elections in November of 2024.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening

Latest News

Along with the five jobs being cut within her office, Curry is also proposing reducing her $299...
Gainesville city manager announces plans for more budget cuts
Along with the five jobs being cut within her office, Curry is also proposing reducing her $299...
Gainesville city manager announces plans for more budget cuts
The Florida House gave final approval to a bill that will prevent colleges and universities...
Students worried how Florida’s DEI ban will affect programs
Ahead of the fall semester, Florida’s public universities are working to figure out what they...
Students worried how Florida’s DEI ban will affect programs