Alachua County and Gainesville leaders react to Sheriff Watson retiring

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The announcement of Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson retiring has local leaders worried about his health and how the county will replace him.

On Monday, Sheriff Watson sent a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis announcing that due to his health, he will retire on Oct. 1. Sources tell TV20 the sheriff has only been at the department a few times since mid-June due to his health. Governor DeSantis now gets to appoint a replacement to finish out his term for the remaining 14 months.

Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler got close with the Sheriff when they ran against one another for a Florida House of Representative seat in 2012. She is concerned about the sheriff’s health.

“I know that because of the way the governor is looking at Alachua County that Sheriff Watson would not leave his post unless it was something serious. Because of the way the governor has enjoyed being a part of our community here vicariously, by sending new people here to replace our folks. Of course, I’m concerned, but not as concerned as I am about the sheriff’s health,” said Commissioner Wheeler.

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward said he enjoyed his time working with the sheriff and is sad to see him step down.

“I’ve always been able to have a great relationship professionally and personally with the sheriff and I am sorry that he won’t be continuing as sheriff,” said Mayor Ward.

Alachua County voters get to pick their next sheriff during elections in November of 2024.

