American Association of Blacks in Energy holds first Youth Energy Academy event in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kids from all around North Florida learned about careers in energy Wednesday morning.

Officials from Duke Energy, GRU, 100 Black Men of Greater Florida Gainesville , and the Florida Chapter of the American Association of Blacks in Energy, held the Youth Energy Academy event to introduce STEM-related energy careers to teens from diverse backgrounds and abilities.

The Youth Energy Academy program focuses on serving minority students in Jacksonville, Ocala, Orlando, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee and South Florida.

Kids in attendance took bucket-truck rides, saw outside demonstrations, and learned with virtual reality.

“We got kids here from the Gainesville area, Jacksonville area, Alachua, we’re trying to get it from the local areas so we spread the word the more we do it the more they know and in the utility industries there’s a lot of things that they can do.”

AABE has held Youth Energy Academy events across Florida for over 10 years, but this is the first time an event has taken place in Alachua County.

