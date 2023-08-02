Boil water notice issued to some Marion County communities

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of a few Marion County communities are under a boil water notice.

County officials issued a precautionary notice in six communities after a water supply system needed emergency repairs.

Bluefields, Delcrest, Fort King Forest, High Cliff, Regency Estates, and Sleepy Hollow are the affected communities.

County officials are advising residents to boil their water or drink from bottles. Water used for bathing or for laundry doesn’t need to be boiled.

