Countdown to Kickoff: Trenton Tigers

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - During the offseason, the Tigers went back to the drawing board. Trenton finished at an uncharacteristic 0 and 9. As soon as the season ended second-year head coach Cameron Porch went to work to figure out what things had to change and win again.

Porch said, “A multitude of ways. One, chemistry which is everything in a high school program making a few adjustments personnel-wise, staff wise we made a few additions on the staff as well and all just getting on the same page.”

From 2012 to 2015, Trenton was in the state championship three times. And the tigers captured two titles and in the area it was known as Titletown. Seniors like quarterback Alex Norman aims at returning the Tigers to Region 4 prominence

Norman said, “It’s pretty crazy since a couple of years we established Titletown and then trying to bring that back.”

“We want to make a name for ourselves. Trenton has a history of being good in championships but that was years ago. And last season was rough you know obviously but we are trying to prove some people wrong and just prove the doubters wrong,” said senior defensive end Huntley Owens.

On August 25th, for the second straight year, the Tigers open up the year against their long-time rival, Bell. In the past two meetings, the Bulldogs won 67 to 7. And the players’ hard work in the offseason leads to returning the favor.

Owens said, “We are going to do it together. We have been working all offseason in the weight room and building chemistry as a team, conditioning everything like that. We are going to do it together, win, lose, that is how we are going to do it.”

Porch said, “We are kind of knocking on the door we have a really good senior class as you can see behind me, 13 guys. We are excited about the group we got as a whole.”

If year two goes well for Trenton, the Tigers do not plan to knock on the door but break it off its regional hinges.

