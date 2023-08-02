Countdown to Kickoff: Union County Fighting Tigers

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - The journey for Union County is one of hope and resilience. For the past three seasons, the Tigers have fell short of advancing to the state championship. Head coach Andrew Thomas plans to follow the same winning recipe.

Thomas said, “Nothing changes as far as philosophy, we believe in being physical on both sides of the ball, that’s how we are going to play and we are going run the football, be physical, be physical on defense and be aggressive that’s how we win football games. We played in the regional finals the past three years and were able to win regionals this year so ultimately I think it is to have home field advantage until the state championship game and then try to win that, just trying to put ourselves in that position. It’s just going out and winning.”

Union County’s schedule is stacked with top-tier matchups including Hawthorne and Columbia. Seniors like Johnte Nichols and Blake Maccoy believe the Tigers have a lot to prove.

Nichols said, “Hard work and just buying in really. We lost a few good key players but we were so deep last year we still have guys that can compete and now it’s just a new opportunity for people to show off what they can do. I feel like everybody is doubting us, we are the underdog so I feel like just make a statement year.”

Maccoy said, “The big goal is to win games, get to the playoffs, you know perform like how we should but you know right now we are working hard, staying together as a team and you know just get ready for the season.”

Union County lost three key players. Markus Strong, Daylan Diston and Auntrell Ross. However, this year’s starters arrive with experience as they had to play time in the last season. Thomas has faith, the seniors will adjust to his system.

Thomas said, “We are replacing 9 guys on offense about half on our defense so I got a lot of new guys that are going to be in there, having to step up but not new guys in a program for say so they still have played a lot and understand our system, kind of developed a toughness so this squad is going to be a lot tougher. We got confidence in them, they have played a lot, just hasn’t been their time but it’s their time now.”

Game one is versus Interlachen on August 25th and if the Tigers senior class can execute Thomas’s plan. It could be the year those championship dreams become a reality.

