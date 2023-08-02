Florida Attorney General warns against artificial intelligence scams

Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians that artificial intelligence voice-cloning technology is being used to carry out scams.
By Tom Urban/News Service of Florida
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians that artificial intelligence voice-cloning technology is being used to carry out scams, often targeting older people.

In an enhanced version of a grandparent scam, fraudsters are using A.I. technology to mimic the voice of a loved one who is asking for help. The scammer is then able to steal personal information or money from the victim. Scammers are also using A.I. technology to impersonate government agencies and banks.

Moody says it’s important to be sure the person you’re talking to is who they say they are, by asking personal questions and checking the phone number of the incoming call. “Now, with A.I. and the ability to use someone’s voice, that aids in the credibility of these scams when they are reaching out to victims”, said Moody.

Moody says anyone should be skeptical of urgent requests for money via wire transfer or other methods, adding that any A.I. voice scam attempts should be reported to local law enforcement.

