Gainesville community leaders hold vigil for Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community center in Southeast Gainesville is hosting a vigil for Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens and other victims of gun violence Wednesday evening.

The vigil will be held at GNV Bridge at 1100 S.E. Dr. from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is to mourn “a mother and others taken by gun violence.”

Owens, a mother of four from Ocala, was shot and killed while knocking on her neighbor’s door. Susan Lorincz, the woman accused of shooting through her front door and killing Owens, is charged with manslaughter.

Moms Demand Action, NAACP, MAMA’s Club, Beyond Grieving LLC, and Against All Odds are partnering to put on the event.

Speakers and artists at the event include Rep. Yvonne Hayes-Hinson, Chanae Jackson, Evelyn Foxx, Robin Lillie, Purple Kloud, and Essence Thomas.

