Gainesville community leaders hold vigil for Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

AJ Owens vigil to be held at GNV Bridge on Aug. 2, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
AJ Owens vigil to be held at GNV Bridge on Aug. 2, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.(GNV Bridge)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community center in Southeast Gainesville is hosting a vigil for Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens and other victims of gun violence Wednesday evening.

The vigil will be held at GNV Bridge at 1100 S.E. Dr. from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is to mourn “a mother and others taken by gun violence.”

Owens, a mother of four from Ocala, was shot and killed while knocking on her neighbor’s door. Susan Lorincz, the woman accused of shooting through her front door and killing Owens, is charged with manslaughter.

RELATED: Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens funeral: Family, friends and leaders call for change

Moms Demand Action, NAACP, MAMA’s Club, Beyond Grieving LLC, and Against All Odds are partnering to put on the event.

Speakers and artists at the event include Rep. Yvonne Hayes-Hinson, Chanae Jackson, Evelyn Foxx, Robin Lillie, Purple Kloud, and Essence Thomas.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a 13-foot adult female Smalltooth Sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
13-foot Smalltooth Sawfish caught, tagged, and released off the coast of Cedar Key
Blue Springs State Park has reopened after a sinkhole caused the spring's usually clear water...
Blue Springs State Park is open after being closed due to a sinkhole
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
One of the last drive-in theatres in Florida is back open after wide-spread flooding in Ocala.
Ocala Drive-In Theatre experiences slower business after reopening
Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee

Latest News

Mugshot of Matthew Johnson booked at the Alachua County Jail
Gainesville man arrested on nine counts of possession of child sexual abuse material
Tony Morgan, 77, arrested for sexual assault
Gainesville man caught attempting to assault 89-year-old with dementia
Mugshots of Thomas Williams (left) and Tamesha Haygood (right)
2 suspects arrested after shooting during custody swap
Union Correctional Institution
Florida prison rule change helps inmates grapple with ‘oppressive’ heat