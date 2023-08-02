Gainesville man arrested on nine counts of possession of child sexual abuse material

Mugshot of Matthew Johnson booked at the Alachua County Jail
(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested a man on nine counts of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) Wednesday morning.

Officers say on May 13 of this year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received multiple “Cybertips” from Google regarding sexually explicit material of children uploaded and saved to a Google Drive account tied to Matthew Johnson, 24.

Officers say the 3 “Cybertips” included 7 explicit videos.

On July 26, Gainesville police officers executed a search warrant of Johnson’s residence in northwest Gainesville.

They say the search warrant of Johnson’s Google Drive revealed the 7 videos from the “Cybertips” as well as at least 15 additional CSAM videos that weren’t originally reported.

While speaking with investigators, they say Johnson admitted to watching and downloading CSAM frequently since he was 17 or 18 years old.

Johnson is booked at the Alachua County Jail on nine counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

