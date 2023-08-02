Gainesville man caught attempting to assault 89-year-old with dementia

Tony Morgan, 77, arrested for sexual assault
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers say he was caught trying to sexually assault an elderly woman at an assisted living facility.

According to the arrest report, Tony Morgan, 77, lives at Charter Senior Living of Gainesville. On Tuesday around 5 a.m., Morgan entered an 89-year-old woman’s room and took off his clothes.

Officers say he undressed the victim and got on top of her. A staff member then walked into the room and stopped him.

The victim suffers from severe dementia and requires constant care.

Morgan lives at the facility and is allowed to come and go during the day. Before the incident, officers say Morgan was exhibiting erratic behavior.

He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on charges of sexual battery and burglary.

