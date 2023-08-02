Gainesville teen celebrates 2nd “Heartaversary”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 16-year-old from Gainesville celebrated his second Heartaversary.
It’s been two years since he got a life-saving heart transplant.
16-year-old Sage Pridemore got his surgery two years ago on July 30th.
On Sunday, he celebrated his two-year Heartaversary.
He’s struggled with heart issues since he was a baby and after being on the transplant list all throughout 2021, he finally found a donor from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
He celebrated the Heartaversary at the Raising Cane’s on University Avenue.
