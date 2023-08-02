‘Kids aren’t getting the education they deserve’: Florida schools struggle to hire enough teachers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCJB/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - With kids going back to school across Florida this month, schools across the state are struggling to find enough teachers.

Now, districts are making plans to make sure someone is in the classroom when the kids arrive. Hundreds of teaching positions are posted on district websites from the Florida Panhandle, North Central Florida, and down the Suncoast.

“This is the number one crisis facing the education of our students,” Florida Education Association president Andrew Spar said.

Spar says Florida is experiencing one of the worst teacher shortages in the country.

“There are not enough adults to go around, so the classrooms are going to be more full of students,” said Ward.

Both Gadsden and Sarasota Counties need more than 100 teachers before the start of the year.

“Kids aren’t getting the education they deserve if there isn’t a teacher there to teach them. So larger class sizes, chaos and confusion in our schools when there aren’t enough teachers,” Spar said.

Bay District Schools in Panama City has more than 50 teaching positions open, 26 of those are classroom teachers.

The district’s human resources director, Holly Buchanan, said they won’t really know how many teachers are needed until after the school year starts.

“Then we determine if there’s a need for movement within our teacher units because we may have enough teachers when it’s all said and done,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan said the district has fewer openings compared to a year ago.

And if needed, they’ll use substitutes until full-time teachers are hired, which opens the pool of candidates.

“If you hold a bachelor’s degree in any subject, you are qualified to teach as a conditional substitute,” Buchanan said.

Spar said while it’s good districts are working to find solutions to get people in the classroom, he would rather see the cause of the teacher shortage addressed.

“First and foremost, fund our schools. We have called for a $2.5 billion increase every year for the next seven years. This will give enough resources to raise teacher salaries,” Spar said.

The National Education Association said Florida ranks 48th in average teacher pay, with teachers making an average of $51,000 a year.

The Florida Department of Education says English, Special Education, Science, and Math are the subjects with the greatest need of teachers.

