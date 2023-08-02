Man found guilty of hate crimes for September Rosewood attacks

ROSEWOOD, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury says that a man from Cedar Key is guilty of hate crimes for attacking a group of black men near Rosewood last September.

The U.S. Attorneys Office reports David Emanuel, 62, was convicted by a jury on all counts for committing hate crimes for his racially motivated attack on a group of men who were surveying land along a public road.

Prosecutors say Emanuel used racial slurs and tried to intimidate the men with his truck.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 17.

TRENDING: Starke commissioners postpone budget cuts for fire department

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.