Man found guilty of hate crimes for September Rosewood attacks
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROSEWOOD, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury says that a man from Cedar Key is guilty of hate crimes for attacking a group of black men near Rosewood last September.
The U.S. Attorneys Office reports David Emanuel, 62, was convicted by a jury on all counts for committing hate crimes for his racially motivated attack on a group of men who were surveying land along a public road.
Prosecutors say Emanuel used racial slurs and tried to intimidate the men with his truck.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 17.
