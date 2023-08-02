MCSO Sheriff Billy Woods informs Ocala business owners about crime rates, drugs and domestic abuse

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is talking to business owners about things happening in the community that could affect their workplace.

Sheriff Billy Woods stopped by the Ocala Leaders’ business meeting to address crime rates and domestic and drug abuse in the community and how it ties to being a business owner.

“They can convey that message to their customers and probably to other individuals that I probably can’t reach,” said Woods. “I want my citizens to feel safe. They have their own personal lives and may have been victims of domestic violence. And drugs don’t care who a person is or don’t care what business they have. It affects every human being that is on this planet.”

Sheriff Woods said in July, there were 17 overdose deaths in Marion County.

Business owners did not shy away from asking questions about the Ocklawaha murders and about the domestic violence shelter that was recently shut down. Sheriff Woods also clarified what will happen to the women that went to the shelter.

“We’re not leaving our victims out in the cold, we’re not leaving them out there to wonder what’s going to happen. We have plans in place for a temporary space,” said Woods. “We need to ensure that their dignity, their safety, and every concern that they have and that we have provided them to feel that they are safe and they’ll be ok here in Marion County.”

Sheriff Woods said the facility is a temporary loss and they have plans to build a new facility in the future. He also made no comments on the shelter’s director accusing him of targeting the facility.

