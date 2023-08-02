Ocala man arrested after drugs and a stolen gun were found during a traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police say the city is safer with a stolen gun out of the hands of a convicted felon.
Officers arrested 31-year-old Todd Gillings after finding the gun during a traffic stop.
They also say they found MDPV, also known as bath salts.
Gillings was booked into jail Wednesday morning on gun and drug charges, as well as a charge of tampering with evidence.
