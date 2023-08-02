Paige’s Kitchen: Fruit Dip

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a few minutes by using five ingredients, you can create a fantastic fruit dip. This recipe is wonderful because you can serve it right away or put it in the fridge for a party later the same day. Use a good firm fruit such as strawberries, pineapple chunks, sliced apples, or grapes to dip into this marshmallow goodness. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces cream cheese - softened to room temperature
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¼ cup powdered sugar
  • ¾ cup marshmallow fluff
  • Fruit for dipping

Directions

1. Use a hand mixer and large bowl and beat softened cream cheese on medium speed for 30 seconds making sure there are no lumps of cream cheese.

2. Add in the powdered sugar, begin to beat on slow speed and gradually increase to medium speed for 30 seconds.

3. Pour in the vanilla and heavy cream. Beat for one minute on medium speed. Scrape down the sides of bowl and beat for another 30 seconds.

4. Scoop in the marshmallow fluff and beat on medium high for a minute to combine.

5.  Serve with fruit at room temperature or refrigerate.

