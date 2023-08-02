‘A public health crisis’: Mayor Ward explains goals for upcoming Gun Violence Prevention Summit

TV20's Kristin Chase sat down with the mayor to find out how the upcoming summit will help the city reduce gun violence
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward sat down with TV20′s Kristin Chase to discuss how the city is addressing the public health crisis of gun violence at a two-day summit starting this weekend.

The Choose Peace: Gun Violence Must Cease summit is on Sunday, Aug. 6, and Monday, Aug. 7, at the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center. Day One of the conference is designed for community input while Day Two is for elected officials and professionals in the field.

Ward explained the event is an opportunity to bring the city and policy experts together with the community to find out what they can do to reduce violence. Experts from the Everytown group, which works with Moms Demand Action and Mayors Against Illegal Guns, will give presentations.

“They have tremendous resources, they study [gun violence] nationwide, and worldwide, and they are able to bring some great ideas onboard that hopefully we can learn from,” said Ward. “Certainly, we have lots of local experts we are able to work with.”

Local experts will also be at the event including people with River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding along with people working in the city to address the issue. The first day of the event is for local community involvement.

“The evening is very much centered around how this affects youth. For the youth of our community to tell us what we need to know, as leaders to help them move our community in the right direction. Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker has been very active in trying to help the city manager’s office put that first day together and really hear from the community.”

On Day One, check-in lasts from 12:30 to 2 p.m. An invocation and greeting will be held before dinner and a panel discussion from 2:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. At 4:30 the resource fair begins. From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. is the youth town hall followed by a reception.

On Monday, city leaders are focusing on policy. They will hear from the state attorney’s office, public defender’s office, Gainesville Police Department, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office as well as experts in the field of public health.

“We really are, here at the city of Gainesville, treating this as a public health crisis. It is not just on public safety. It’s not just the responsibility of police, although, they are doing a great job and the best they can with it, this is public health that we are talking about. We are trying to take a little bit of a different angle on it. We want to be informed by all the experts in that field as well as public safety experts.”

Ward says he wants to hear from the community, and other government agencies to bridge the gaps in addressing gun violence.

“We are doing everything we can to make this a safe, healthy community for folks. It’s not just a Gainesville thing, but if we can make some headway in Gainesville maybe other communities can learn from what we do. I really want everyone to understand, this is top of mind in city hall.”

For more information click here. Use this link to register online or call 352-393-8587.

