Sheriff Watson voids investigation into captain after ‘unlawful detention’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff Clovis Watson voided the investigation of an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office captain after an internal affairs investigation determined she had wrongfully detained someone. Cpt. Rebecca Butscher was involved in a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office due to a separate investigation into her conduct.

According to Administrative Investigation, Butscher saw a person on the side of the road on June 21. Her incident report described the individual as a girl between the ages of 8 and 10 years old. She refused to identify herself and Butcher handcuffed her.

When the woman gave her social security number, she was identified as a 31-year-old woman and let go.

Gainesville Police Department officers also arrived on the scene and witness part of the interaction. GPD Cpt. Victoria Young became aware of the incident and reported it to the chief. She was concerned that Butscher detained the woman without probable cause. The report was then sent to the sheriff’s office and the investigation was launched.

The internal affairs investigation found that Butscher engaged in conduct unbecoming of an officer. She was suspended without pay for two days, however, that suspension was “administratively voided.”

Sheriff’s office officials say investigations are not typically voided in this manner. The sheriff previously voided an investigation accusing Butcher of insubordination for her “body language and tone” after she sued the sheriff’s office.

Butscher argued the investigation violated Florida’s Officer Bill of Rights. A judge ruled the sheriff’s office should conduct a Compliance Review Hearing. Instead, the investigation was voided.

On Tuesday, Watson announced he will retire from the sheriff’s office on Oct. 1.

Sources tell TV20 the sheriff has only been to work a few times since mid-June.

