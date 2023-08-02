Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies say Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams pulled into the Shell station in Starke to swap custody of Haygood’s two-year-old.

Once there, witnesses say they got into an argument with the father of the child, and it got heated.

The two hopped in the car to drive away--and as they left Williams fired three shots towards the father and the child.

“I was inside the store working,” said one of the station clerks, Krystal Mobley, “had just come out of the cooler, when I heard three shots--which I thought was from a car backfiring. Found out a few minutes later it was something that had happened outside, somebody fired shots with a gun.”

“It’s crazy and it’s sad because they’re adults and they need to act like adults accordingly,” said Maschman, “especially with a minor being involved because what if--granted they were stray bullets--but if one of those hit your child, then what?”

Deputies say nobody was hit by the bullets or hurt.

“You’re putting your child in jeopardy,” said Jennifer Maschman. “Your child’s life in jeopardy. What if that was you?”

Witnesses say the shots were fired as the couple pulled out from the gas station down 301.

They then turned right on Madison Street and took off for Columbia County.

The two led deputies on a chase into Columbia County where a warrant for their arrest was served.

“It was crazy,” said Mobley. “It was wild because nothing like that has happened since I’ve been here.”

They were booked into the Columbia County jail on multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but have since been transferred to the Bradford County jail.

Haygood is being held on a $200 thousand bond, and Williams’ bond is set at $500 thousand.

