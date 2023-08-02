Starke commissioners postpone budget cuts for fire department

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke city commissioners have postponed a motion that would make budget cuts for the city’s fire department.

Police chief Jeff Johnson tells us a speaker for the firefighters union asked commissioners to have an auditor examine the fire budget before making any decision. Commissioners agreed to have the audit done.

Starke fire chief Gary Wise told TV20 if the budget cuts are approved, then many positions would have to be eliminated.

