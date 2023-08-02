Summers Elementary School celebrates building named after a former coach and principal

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A longtime educator in Columbia County was honored Tuesday night.

Students, teachers, and staff celebrated the naming of the Art Holliday Building at Summers Elementary School in Lake City.

TRENDING: Amber Alert canceled after 14-year-old from Daytona Beach found safe in Marion County

The former coach and principal helped unveil the new plaque that honored his name.

School board member Hunter Peeler says Holliday is an active member of the community who has “a heart for the betterment of each child.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.