Summers Elementary School celebrates building named after a former coach and principal

The former coach and principal helped unveil the new plaque that honored his name.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A longtime educator in Columbia County was honored Tuesday night.

Students, teachers, and staff celebrated the naming of the Art Holliday Building at Summers Elementary School in Lake City.

School board member Hunter Peeler says Holliday is an active member of the community who has “a heart for the betterment of each child.”

